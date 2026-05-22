Gujarat Eyes Stronger Power Grid With Seven New STATCOM Installations

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 22 (IANS) Gujarat will install advanced Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) systems at seven more substations across the state after the successful implementation of the technology at the Timbdi substation in Gir Somnath district, the state government said on Friday.

Officials said the move is aimed at strengthening the state's power grid, improving voltage stability and ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply, particularly in regions with high agricultural demand.

The state's first STATCOM with a capacity of ±120 MVAR was commissioned at the 220 kV Timbdi substation in Gir Somnath district on March 5, 2019, by Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO), which functions under the Energy and Petrochemicals Department.

With the commissioning of the project, GETCO became the first state transmission utility in India to use STATCOM technology.

Describing the system as a“smart voltage stabiliser”, the government said the technology continuously monitors grid conditions and instantly responds to fluctuations by supplying or absorbing reactive power to maintain voltage stability and uninterrupted power flow.

"Gujarat once faced power shortages but has emerged as a self-reliant and leading state in the energy sector following reforms introduced under the leadership of then chief minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi," officials said.

They further said initiatives such as the 'Jyotigram Yojana' helped ensure a 24-hour electricity supply in rural areas and became a model for other states.

They added that the state was continuing to expand and modernise power infrastructure under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Officials said the requirement for STATCOM technology arose because of large fluctuations in electricity demand across sectors, especially in agriculture, which made maintaining voltage stability and power quality difficult in several regions.

At the Timbdi substation, voltage instability had become a persistent issue because of the absence of nearby power generation sources and the presence of only a single-circuit transmission link.

The government said voltage levels in the area earlier fluctuated between 190 kV and 245 kV.

During peak demand periods, voltage would drop to around 190-200 kV, while during the monsoon season, when demand was lower, it would rise to 235-245 kV.

Officials said conventional systems such as capacitors and reactors provided only fixed support and were insufficient to manage rapid demand fluctuations, leading to the need for a dynamic compensation system.

The government said the STATCOM system now operates in real time to balance the grid under varying load conditions, regulate power factor, reduce over-voltage and prevent sudden voltage drops.

It added that the technology has reduced the load on the transmission system, lowered power losses and improved equipment safety.

The installation has benefited consumers in Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli and surrounding areas, particularly farmers, by improving the reliability and quality of electricity supply for both rural and industrial use.

Following the success of the Timbdi project, the government has proposed the installation of ±125 MVAR capacity STATCOM systems at six existing 220 kV substations located at Tharad, Diodar, Sagpara, Kheralu, Kukma and Dhrangadhra, as well as at the upcoming 400 kV Dholera-2 substation.

The government noted that the expansion of the technology would further strengthen Gujarat's power infrastructure and support a reliable and quality electricity supply across the state.