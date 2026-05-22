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Refinancing Of Floating Rate Loans - Totalkredit A/S


2026-05-22 05:16:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen
and the Press

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2026.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cita-loan Cita-loan Cibor-loan
ISIN DK000955272-1 DK000955264-8 DK000955256-4
Reference rate Cita6M Cita6M Cibor6M
Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO)
Series 32H 32H 32H
Callable No No Yes (105)
Interest rate cap No No Yes (5%)
Auction results
Total allotment DKK 13,400 mio. DKK 11,300 mio. DKK 650 mio.
Total bids DKK 27,543 mio. DKK 25,903 mio. DKK 2,628 mio.
Interest rate spread +0.44% +0.44% -0.17%
Price 100.2 100.2 100.2
Other information
Maturity 01/07/2029 01/07/2029 01/07/2034

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 4455 2272.

Attachment

  • Refinancing of floating rate loans

MENAFN22052026004107003653ID1111154805



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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