Tajikistan And Azerbaijan Strengthen Economic And Investment Cooperation - Deputy Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and Azerbaijan consistently strengthen economic and investment cooperation, creating new opportunities for the development of trade, economic, industrial, and logistics ties, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Akhliddin Nuriddinzoda said at the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the organizers of today's forum for the opportunity to discuss the future of investment, trade, and economic cooperation between our countries. I am confident that forums like these create important conditions for open dialogue and the establishment of direct contacts between investors and business communities in both countries," he noted.

According to him, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan traditionally maintain friendly relations based on mutual respect, and thanks to the policies of the two countries' leaderships, bilateral ties are consistently strengthening and gaining practical content. Cooperation is actively developing in the trade, economic, investment, industrial, logistics, and energy sectors.

"The economies of both countries have the potential to expand industrial cooperation and implement joint projects," he announced. He also noted the favorable conditions for developing trade and economic cooperation within the framework of the existing free trade agreement.

"The current level of economic cooperation does not yet reflect the full potential of our countries. Today, we face the challenge of moving from preferential trade relations to deeper industrial and investment interaction," he emphasized.

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