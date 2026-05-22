Tokenized Stocks Face Liquidity Risks, Revenue Fragmentation: Study

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The SEC's move to permit third-party listings of tokenized stocks could reshape on-chain market structure, raising questions about liquidity concentration and where revenue accrues as markets fragment across multiple blockchain networks. While proponents see practical benefits, researchers warn that fragmentation could pose real risks to price discovery and market efficiency.

According to Tiger Research director and head of research, Ryan Yoon, liquidity fragmentation may occur as capital migrates away from centralized venues to a broader set of blockchain platforms and decentralized exchanges.

Yoon said, underscoring the potential for trading to spread across disparate networks rather than concentrate on established venues like the NYSE or Nasdaq. When the same listed stock is tokenized and traded across multiple networks, order flow could become dispersed, leading to price discrepancies and higher slippage on sizeable orders-ultimately eroding market efficiency.

The analysis comes in the wake of the SEC's recent“innovation exemption” plan, announced earlier in the week, which would allow third-party exchanges to list tokenized stocks without requiring issuer approval. The regulatory move aims to accelerate on-chain access to traditional equities, but observers caution that the initial scope and implementation remain unsettled. announced this exemption as part of a broader effort to modernize how tokenized assets are treated in U.S. markets.

The SEC's innovation exemption could enable third-party exchanges to list tokenized stocks without issuer consent, altering market infrastructure. Experts warn liquidity fragmentation across blockchains could cause price differences, higher slippage on large trades, and reduced market efficiency. Revenue fragmentation may shift value away from domestic exchanges, with potential implications for national financial competitiveness. On-chain activity in tokenized stocks is expanding, as evidenced by growing open interest on certain decentralized venues. Benchmarked benefits-faster settlement, fractional ownership, lower costs, and around-the-clock trading-are cited as practical incentives, though regulatory clarity remains incomplete.

Key takeawaysLiquidity fragmentation and market efficiency

At the heart of the debate is whether tokenized stocks will concentrate liquidity on a single venue or spread it across multiple chains and decentralized platforms. Yoon emphasized that dispersing liquidity undermines the traditional model where large-cap equities benefit from deep, centralized order books. The concern is not merely about where trades occur, but how price formation unfolds when activity is split among competing ecosystems. If broad adoption proceeds on several networks, traders-especially institutions placing sizable orders-could face inconsistent pricing and higher costs just to execute similar exposure across platforms.

Proponents counter that tokenized assets unlock new efficiencies, such as peer-to-peer settlement and continuous access to markets beyond standard U.S. hours. Still, the practical impact of fragmentation depends on the balance of liquidity, custody arrangements, and the ability of on-chain venues to deliver robust price discovery relative to traditional venues. In the near term, observers will be watching whether new listings on third-party platforms concentrate sufficient liquidity to prevent persistent mispricings.

Revenue fragmentation and competitiveness

A second structural concern raised by Yoon is how revenues flow in a multi-chain environment. If tokenized stocks trade across various platforms and geographies, revenue that would typically accrue to domestic exchanges could be dispersed, potentially affecting national financial competitiveness. The shift mirrors broader debates about how blockchain-based markets may reallocate economic value away from traditional hubs and toward on-chain ecosystems with global reach.

Market activity on decentralized venues already illustrates the broader dynamics at play. Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange focused on real-world assets, has reported an open interest milestone-reaching the mid-double-digit billions in recent weeks-highlighting how demand for on-chainRWA trading continues to grow even as the regulatory landscape evolves. In parallel, observers note that tokenized securities currently represent a small but growing slice of on-chain value, with tokenized stocks accounting for about 4.4% of total on-chain real-world asset value, per data aggregator RWA.

Industry voices warn that the evolution could force incumbents to reassess their on-chain strategies. Maja Vujinovic, chief strategist for digital assets at FG Nexus, cautioned that markets may split into“disconnected pools” that could generate price-tracking errors and shadow-shorting vulnerabilities if localized buyers fail to stabilize a token's price across networks. The overarching question is whether the ecosystem can cultivate sufficiently broad liquidity and robust price formation across diverse venues to prevent instability as tokenized equities gain traction.

Market momentum is real, but the path forward remains unsettled. Tokenized stocks are already being discussed as part of broader debates about how real-world assets can be efficiently represented on-chain, with the potential to reshape access to U.S. equities for global investors who face brokerage limitations of traditional markets.

As regulatory clarity continues to unfold, observers emphasize that the current discussions are less about a single policy moment and more about the framework that will govern tokenized assets in the coming years. Hester Peirce, SEC Commissioner, noted that any exemption would be scoped narrowly, restricting digital representations to those corresponding to underlying equities that investors can already purchase in the secondary market. The final contours of what will be permitted remain to be finalized, and stakeholders will be watching how the rule interacts with custody standards, settlement timelines, and market surveillance.

Practical market benefits and adoption momentum

Despite the tensions, there are practical arguments in favor of tokenized stock trading. Advocates point to potential improvements in settlement speed, fractional ownership, and lower transaction costs, along with the possibility of 24/7 trading that could broaden market access. The Blockchain Council has highlighted these benefits as part of a broader push to modernize how equity exposure is accessed and traded. For non-U.S. investors, tokenized stock products could provide easier entry into U.S.-listed equities without relying on traditional brokerage rails.

Industry observers also note that some market participants anticipate a gradual migration of flows onto on-chain rails as regulation clarifies and infrastructure matures. Siebert Financial's senior research analyst Brian Vieten suggested that the industry could accelerate the transition of the U.S. financial system from legacy rails to blockchain-enabled infrastructure. He added that a portion of this flow might eventually move toward high-quality networks like Bitcoin and specialized platforms such as Hyperliquid as the market tests the new regime.

What to watch next

The coming weeks will be critical for observing how the SEC's exemption is scoped and how exchanges respond to the evolving regulatory framework. Key questions include how custody, settlement cycles, and corporate actions will be handled for tokenized stocks, and whether liquidity will consolidate quickly on a few dominant networks or remain fragmented across multiple platforms. Investors and builders should monitor open-interest trends, the emergence of liquidity metrics across networks, and any regulatory disclosures that clarify the permissible scope of tokenized equity representations.

Ultimately, the trajectory of tokenized stocks will hinge on whether on-chain markets can deliver reliable liquidity and accurate price discovery while preserving investor protections. The next developments in policy detail, exchange implementations, and cross-network trading infrastructure will reveal how far the promise of tokenized equities can translate into a durable, global market.

As the regulatory dialogue continues, readers should keep an eye on how volume and liquidity converge across platforms, how revenue distributions evolve, and which networks emerge as the preferred rails for tokenized equity trading in a rapidly expanding on-chain market.

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