SİMA Solutions Presented At WUF13 (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Representatives of“AzInTelecom” LLC, a company of AZCON Holding, took part in the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

During the forum, representatives of the company delivered presentations as part of the information sessions organized at the AZCON Holding stand. The presentations focused on digital identification solutions and smart city technologies.

On the forum's second day,“AzInTelecom” representatives held a session titled“Digital Identification in the Urban Environment: Securely Connecting Citizens to Digital Services with SİMA.” The session addressed the opportunities that digital solutions create amid modern urbanization and emphasized the importance of enabling citizens to access public and private services fully online, securely, and without requiring in-person visits. On the fifth day, the company held another session titled“Digital Trust for Smart Cities: Ensuring Secure Urban Services with SİMA İmza.” Speakers noted that the smart city concept is not limited to technological infrastructure and internet-connected devices but also relies on digital trust throughout the ecosystem.

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