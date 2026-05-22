UN Official Emphasizes Housing Rights As Core To Women's Safety And Equality

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The right to safe and affordable housing is fundamental to women's dignity, protection, and opportunities, and sustainable development and the creation of sustainable cities are impossible without ensuring these rights, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group, Amina Mohammed said, Trend reports.

She made the statement at the“Women's Roundtable” session held as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to her, the housing issue specifically reflects inequality in societies and directly affects people's quality of life.

“For women and girls, home must mean safety, personal space, stability for children, and the freedom to learn, work, and build a life on their own terms,” she said.

Amina Mohammed noted that the lack of safe housing makes women's lives vulnerable and limits their access to education, healthcare, and decent work.

She emphasized that the global housing crisis disproportionately affects women.

According to her, women living in informal settlements, migrant women, older women, women with disabilities, indigenous women, and those displaced by conflict face the greatest challenges.

“The lack of security of tenure, limited access to financing and credit, and housing instability make women more vulnerable to violence,” the UN Deputy Secretary-General stated.

She also highlighted the issue of psychological stress and anxiety faced by women in the absence of stable housing.

According to Amina Mohammed, the international community has already identified the necessary measures within the framework of the Beijing Declaration, the New Urban Agenda, and the 2030 Agenda, but the main challenge lies in implementing these commitments.

She highlighted four key areas: developing gender-inclusive housing policies, closing the gender data gap, reforming housing financing mechanisms, and ensuring women's meaningful participation in decision-making.

Amina Mohammed emphasized that diversity is a strength of society, and that post-conflict peacebuilding begins with rebuilding homes and communities.

“There can be no sustainable development or sustainable cities if women and girls are denied the right to housing,” she said.

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