403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Medexpertz Expands Access To Affordable Surgical Options In India For U.S. Patients
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Medexpertz will soon offer care coordination services to U.S. patients requiring surgeries in India. Care coordination services provide assistance to people seeking medical treatment services abroad through a coordinated process before, during, and after visiting a foreign land.
Care coordination services assist individuals in analyzing reports, consulting experts, coordinating hospitals, and traveling abroad for medical purposes.
For example, when an individual requires a costly surgery in America, medical services overseas become relatively cheaper. Medexpertz coordinates report analysis, expert consultation, hospital coordination, costs, and travel assistance for an individual to explore medical services overseas.
The service offered by Medexpertz revolves around two key features – transparency and customized planning. Unlike other companies, Medexpertz does not focus on packaged solutions but rather considers the specific situation of each patient.
According to Jagan Pandit, owner of Medexpertz, "Getting access to quality surgeries - ought to become easier for understanding." "Our idea behind Medexpertz is to provide assistance to patients who get proper guidance, coordination, and information regarding treatment in India."
Medexpertz offers its services for various types of surgical specialties like orthopedic surgery, spinal surgery, heart surgery, weight loss surgery, aesthetic surgery, cancer surgery, infertility management, and many more.
The process begins with filling in medical details and reports at the Medexpertz site. The Medexpertz team will take care of everything else from there – specialist consultation, treatment plan, cost estimates, hospital selection, and much more.
However, please note that Medexpertz does not offer any diagnostic, treatment or surgery services. These services are available only through licensed physicians and hospitals concerned with patients' treatment.
For more information, visit
About Medexpertz
Medexpertz is a medical coordinating service that facilitates U.S. patients to receive their surgeries from hospitals located in India. Medexpertz ensures complete assistance for patients in case review, doctor consultations, hospital arrangements, travel, expenses, and after-surgery services.
Media Contact
Medexpertz
Email: [email protected]
Care coordination services assist individuals in analyzing reports, consulting experts, coordinating hospitals, and traveling abroad for medical purposes.
For example, when an individual requires a costly surgery in America, medical services overseas become relatively cheaper. Medexpertz coordinates report analysis, expert consultation, hospital coordination, costs, and travel assistance for an individual to explore medical services overseas.
The service offered by Medexpertz revolves around two key features – transparency and customized planning. Unlike other companies, Medexpertz does not focus on packaged solutions but rather considers the specific situation of each patient.
According to Jagan Pandit, owner of Medexpertz, "Getting access to quality surgeries - ought to become easier for understanding." "Our idea behind Medexpertz is to provide assistance to patients who get proper guidance, coordination, and information regarding treatment in India."
Medexpertz offers its services for various types of surgical specialties like orthopedic surgery, spinal surgery, heart surgery, weight loss surgery, aesthetic surgery, cancer surgery, infertility management, and many more.
The process begins with filling in medical details and reports at the Medexpertz site. The Medexpertz team will take care of everything else from there – specialist consultation, treatment plan, cost estimates, hospital selection, and much more.
However, please note that Medexpertz does not offer any diagnostic, treatment or surgery services. These services are available only through licensed physicians and hospitals concerned with patients' treatment.
For more information, visit
About Medexpertz
Medexpertz is a medical coordinating service that facilitates U.S. patients to receive their surgeries from hospitals located in India. Medexpertz ensures complete assistance for patients in case review, doctor consultations, hospital arrangements, travel, expenses, and after-surgery services.
Media Contact
Medexpertz
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment