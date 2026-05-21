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Colin Caprani

Colin Caprani


2026-05-21 07:07:24
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, Civil Engineering, Monash University
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A/Prof. Colin Caprani is a Chartered Structural Engineer (CEng MIEI, MIStructE) and Fellow of Engineers Australia (FIEAust), with considerable industrial and academic experience. He has worked as a design structural engineer on a wide range of projects and his general research areas involve the probabilistic safety assessment of structures, specializing in highway bridge loading for short- and long-span bridges and human-induced vibration of structures.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer, Structures Engineering, Monash University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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