Mortgage Rates Average 6.51%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey(PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.51%.

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.51% this week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.“As rates fluctuate, aspiring buyers should remember that by shopping around for the best mortgage rate and getting multiple quotes, they can potentially save thousands."

News Facts



The 30-year FRM averaged 6.51% as of May 21, 2026, up from last week when it averaged 6.36%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.86%. The 15-year FRM averaged 5.85%, up from last week when it averaged 5.71%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.01%.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

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