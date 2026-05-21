DR Congo Football Team Cancels Training In Kinshasa Due To Ebola

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KINSHASA, May 21 (dpa) -- Democratic Republic of Congo's national football team has cancelled a World Cup preparation camp and a public farewell in the country's capital of Kinshasa after a severe Ebola outbreak in the country, reported German news agency dpa.

Authorities in the country and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have confirmed that Ebola has killed more than 130 people and led to nearly 600 suspected cases.

The outbreak has been declared a public health emergency of international concern.

According to national team spokesman Jerry Kalemo, the ministry of health has advised that the training should not take place in Kinshasa due to the outbreak in the eastern part of the country.

He however said the warm-up matches against Denmark in Liege, Belgium, on June 3 and against Chile in southern Spain on June 9 will go ahead as planned.

“Because of Ebola we have cancelled training in Kinshasa," Kalemo said in an interview on national television RTNC.

"There were three stages of preparation: in Kinshasa to say goodbye to the public, Belgium and Spain with two friendly matches against Denmark in Liege and Chile in Spain, and the third stage from June 11 in Houston, United States. Only one stage was cancelled - the one in Kinshasa.”

Kalemo said that there should not be much fear about Congolese players being infected with Ebola at the World Cup because almost all of them are based overseas, mostly in France. French coach Sebastien Desabre is also currently in his home country.

The Leopards qualified after winning a playoff tournament in Mexico and will play in Goup K against Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan.

Democratic Republic of Congo has not played at a World Cup since 1974, then as Zaire.

The coordinator of the national football team supporters, Michael Tshibanga, told dpa that Congolese are excited about their team going to the World Cup.

He said many want to go to support it in US but have fears that so far US authorities have stopped issuing visa to Congolese nationals due to Ebola scare.

--NNN-dpa