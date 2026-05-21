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Ex-DeepMind Employee Claims Google Dismissed Him Over Israel Protests
(MENAFN) A former artificial intelligence engineer at Google DeepMind has taken legal action against the US tech giant, alleging he was unlawfully dismissed for speaking out against the company's commercial ties with Israel, The Guardian reported Wednesday. The engineer, who is of Palestinian origin, has filed a discrimination claim with a British employment tribunal.
The case adds to a mounting wave of internal dissent over Google's contracts with the Israeli government — most notably a $1.2 billion joint AI and cloud computing agreement co-signed with Amazon that has repeatedly ignited protests within the company's ranks. In 2024 alone, Google terminated dozens of employees who voiced opposition to the deals.
According to the engineer's account, his dismissal followed a managerial meeting convened after he distributed flyers throughout DeepMind's London office bearing the messages: "Google provides military AI to forces committing genocide" and "Is your paycheck worth this?" He also reportedly circulated emails to colleagues encouraging them to unionize.
In his legal filing, the former employee argued that Google discriminated against his deeply held conviction that no individual should be complicit in war crimes, and further claimed whistleblower protections applied to his conduct, The Guardian reported. Google rejected his account outright, asserting that his version of events "does not accurately reflect the facts," and maintained that he had resigned voluntarily.
The contract's terms have drawn additional scrutiny since October, when multiple media outlets revealed that the 2021 Google-Amazon agreement with Israel contained provisions barring either company from restricting West Jerusalem's access to their services — even in instances where that access violated their own terms of use. The deal reportedly included explicit clauses shielding Israel from any severance of ties driven by employee, shareholder, or activist pressure.
The broader controversy surrounding Israel's partnerships with US technology firms has intensified sharply amid mounting allegations that its military offensive in Gaza — launched in response to the 2023 Hamas attack — constitutes genocide. In 2024, Gaby Portnoy, director of Israel's National Cyber Directorate, publicly credited the joint Google-Amazon Nimbus Project with enabling "phenomenal things" in combat operations that he said "constitute a significant part of victory."
The case adds to a mounting wave of internal dissent over Google's contracts with the Israeli government — most notably a $1.2 billion joint AI and cloud computing agreement co-signed with Amazon that has repeatedly ignited protests within the company's ranks. In 2024 alone, Google terminated dozens of employees who voiced opposition to the deals.
According to the engineer's account, his dismissal followed a managerial meeting convened after he distributed flyers throughout DeepMind's London office bearing the messages: "Google provides military AI to forces committing genocide" and "Is your paycheck worth this?" He also reportedly circulated emails to colleagues encouraging them to unionize.
In his legal filing, the former employee argued that Google discriminated against his deeply held conviction that no individual should be complicit in war crimes, and further claimed whistleblower protections applied to his conduct, The Guardian reported. Google rejected his account outright, asserting that his version of events "does not accurately reflect the facts," and maintained that he had resigned voluntarily.
The contract's terms have drawn additional scrutiny since October, when multiple media outlets revealed that the 2021 Google-Amazon agreement with Israel contained provisions barring either company from restricting West Jerusalem's access to their services — even in instances where that access violated their own terms of use. The deal reportedly included explicit clauses shielding Israel from any severance of ties driven by employee, shareholder, or activist pressure.
The broader controversy surrounding Israel's partnerships with US technology firms has intensified sharply amid mounting allegations that its military offensive in Gaza — launched in response to the 2023 Hamas attack — constitutes genocide. In 2024, Gaby Portnoy, director of Israel's National Cyber Directorate, publicly credited the joint Google-Amazon Nimbus Project with enabling "phenomenal things" in combat operations that he said "constitute a significant part of victory."
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