Zelensky Confirms Strike On FSB Headquarters In Occupied Part Of The Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Facebook.

"There are good results from the warriors of the SSU Special Operations Center 'A.' A Russian FSB headquarters has been struck, and a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system has been destroyed in our temporarily occupied territory. Thanks to just this one operation, Russian losses amount to around a hundred occupiers killed and wounded," Zelensky said.

Zelensky shares footage of strike on Russia's Syzran oil refinery

He stressed that Russians must feel that they have to end this war. The president also assured that Ukrainian medium- and long-range sanctions would continue to work.

As previously reported, President Zelensky earlier confirmed a strike on the Syzran oil refinery, noting that the facility is located more than 800 kilometers from the border.

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