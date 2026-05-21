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Ex-Google DeepMind Engineer Claims ‘Unfair’ Dismissal
(MENAFN) A former artificial intelligence engineer at Google DeepMind has levelled accusations of unfair dismissal against the US tech giant, alleging his termination was a direct consequence of his opposition to the company's contracts with Israel, media reported Wednesday. The engineer, of Palestinian origin, has filed a discrimination claim with a British employment tribunal.
The case centres on a series of internal protests the engineer staged at DeepMind's London office, including distributing flyers that read: "Google provides military AI to forces committing genocide" and "Is your paycheck worth this?" He also reportedly circulated emails to colleagues urging them to unionise — actions he contends led directly to his dismissal following a meeting with a manager.
In his lawsuit, the former employee alleged that Google discriminated against his sincerely held belief that no individual should be complicit in war crimes, and maintained he was acting in the capacity of a whistleblower, according to media. Google flatly rejected the account, insisting the engineer's version of events "does not accurately reflect the facts" and asserting that he had in fact resigned.
The case resurfaces persistent scrutiny over Google's ties to the Israeli government, most notably a joint $1.2 billion AI and cloud computing contract co-signed with Amazon. Internal dissent over the deal has repeatedly roiled the company — in 2024 alone, Google dismissed dozens of employees who voiced opposition to the arrangement.
In October, multiple outlets reported that the 2021 Google-Amazon agreement with Israel contained provisions barring both companies from restricting West Jerusalem's access to their services — even in instances where Israel breached their terms of use. The deal reportedly also included clauses explicitly shielding the partnership from being dissolved under pressure from employees, shareholders, or activists.
Israel's technology partnerships with American firms have drawn intensifying scrutiny amid widespread allegations that its military campaign in Gaza, launched in response to the Hamas attack of 2023, constitutes genocide. In 2024, Gaby Portnoy, head of Israel's National Cyber Directorate, credited the Google-Amazon Nimbus Project with enabling "phenomenal things" in combat that he said "constitute a significant part of victory."
The case centres on a series of internal protests the engineer staged at DeepMind's London office, including distributing flyers that read: "Google provides military AI to forces committing genocide" and "Is your paycheck worth this?" He also reportedly circulated emails to colleagues urging them to unionise — actions he contends led directly to his dismissal following a meeting with a manager.
In his lawsuit, the former employee alleged that Google discriminated against his sincerely held belief that no individual should be complicit in war crimes, and maintained he was acting in the capacity of a whistleblower, according to media. Google flatly rejected the account, insisting the engineer's version of events "does not accurately reflect the facts" and asserting that he had in fact resigned.
The case resurfaces persistent scrutiny over Google's ties to the Israeli government, most notably a joint $1.2 billion AI and cloud computing contract co-signed with Amazon. Internal dissent over the deal has repeatedly roiled the company — in 2024 alone, Google dismissed dozens of employees who voiced opposition to the arrangement.
In October, multiple outlets reported that the 2021 Google-Amazon agreement with Israel contained provisions barring both companies from restricting West Jerusalem's access to their services — even in instances where Israel breached their terms of use. The deal reportedly also included clauses explicitly shielding the partnership from being dissolved under pressure from employees, shareholders, or activists.
Israel's technology partnerships with American firms have drawn intensifying scrutiny amid widespread allegations that its military campaign in Gaza, launched in response to the Hamas attack of 2023, constitutes genocide. In 2024, Gaby Portnoy, head of Israel's National Cyber Directorate, credited the Google-Amazon Nimbus Project with enabling "phenomenal things" in combat that he said "constitute a significant part of victory."
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