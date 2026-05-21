Timothy Bradbury Monzello Launches“Build It Right” Pledge

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)- Timothy Bradbury Monzello, a manufacturing professional, educator, and former NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory leader, has announced the launch of a personal initiative called the“Build It Right” Pledge, focused on improving how engineers and professionals approach design and real-world production.

The pledge is rooted in a clear issue: too many ideas fail when they reach the build stage.

“If it can't be built, it's not a finished idea,” Monzello says.“You have to think about the process from the start.”

His perspective comes from decades of hands-on work and leadership in manufacturing systems. He has seen how small design decisions can create large problems later.

“I've seen parts where tolerances were tight everywhere, even when only one area needed it,” he says.“That adds time and cost without improving the outcome.”

He also points to the cost of waiting too long to fix issues.

“You can't fix a bad design on the shop floor without paying for it,” he says.“You'll pay in time, scrap, or rework.”

Why This Issue Matters Now

The need for better design practices is backed by industry data:

Up to 70% of manufacturing cost is determined during the design phase Nearly 80% of production problems trace back to design decisions Fixing issues after production begins can cost up to 10x more Companies using early design-for-manufacturability practices reduce costs by 15% to 30%

These numbers highlight a simple truth: better thinking early leads to better outcomes later.

“At JPL, you plan for everything,” Monzello says.“One small issue can affect an entire system.”

The“Build It Right” Pledge: 7 Personal Commitments

The pledge is built on simple, repeatable actions:

I will ask how something will be built before finalizing any design

I will review at least one project each week with a manufacturing mindset

I will avoid over-specifying tolerances unless truly necessary

I will simplify designs whenever possible

I will seek input from people who build or produce the work

I will test ideas early through basic prototypes or reviews

I will document lessons learned to improve futur e work

“These are small habits,” he says.“But they prevent bigger problems later.”

Do It Yourself Toolkit: 10 Actions Anyone Can Take

Monzello emphasizes that improving outcomes does not require special tools or budgets.

Anyone can start today:

Sketch how your idea will be built step by step

Identify one feature that can be simplified

Check if tolerances can be relaxed

Ask someone experienced how they would build it

Reduce unnecessary parts in your design

Review a past mistake and note the cause

Learn one new concept related to manufacturing each week

Observe how real products are made

Keep a notebook of lessons learned

Focus on making one improvement per project

“You don't need a big system,” Monzello says.“You just need to start asking better questions.”

30-Day Progress Tracker

Participants can track progress with a simple plan:

Week 1:

Review one idea with a focus on build process Write down one improvement

Week 2:

Simplify one design or task Talk to someone with hands-on experience

Week 3:

Test or review a basic version of your idea Document one lesson learned

Week 4:

Repeat the process Compare results to week one

End of 30 Days:

List three habits to continue Share your progress with a peer or colleague

“It's about building awareness,” he says.“Once you see the impact, it changes how you work.”

Call to Action

Timothy Bradbury Monzello invites engineers, students, and professionals across industries to take the“Build It Right” Pledge and apply these principles in their daily work.

Participants are encouraged to share the toolkit with others and create a culture of practical thinking and better execution.

“Talk to the people doing the work,” he says.“They'll tell you what matters.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Timothy Bradbury Monzello

Timothy Bradbury Monzello is a manufacturing professional, educator, and former Group Lead in the Manufacturing Engineering Group at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. His career includes hands-on machining, production leadership, and advanced engineering systems. He specializes in design for manufacturability, GD&T, and operations management, and currently teaches manufacturing and machine tool technology as an Adjunct Professor in Saratoga Springs, Utah.