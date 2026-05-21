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Russia, Equatorial Guinea Sign Nuclear Cooperation Deal
(MENAFN) Russia and Equatorial Guinea have agreed to deepen cooperation in nuclear technology after signing a new memorandum focused on energy and scientific collaboration.
The agreement was finalized in Moscow on Tuesday during talks between representatives of Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom and a delegation from Equatorial Guinea headed by Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue.
According to Rosatom, the memorandum outlines plans to establish joint working groups dedicated to nuclear energy projects as well as non-energy uses of nuclear technology. The arrangement also includes cooperation in education and specialist training.
Russia has steadily expanded its nuclear activities across Africa in recent years. One of Rosatom’s largest projects on the continent is the construction of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt, considered Africa’s first major large-scale nuclear power facility.
The signing followed meetings held Monday in Moscow between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Angue, where the two sides discussed broader bilateral relations, including defense and security cooperation.
Lavrov said Russia remains willing to strengthen military-technical collaboration with Equatorial Guinea and is prepared to support the country’s defense requirements.
“We are always ready to continue military-technical cooperation. We have a strong tradition of this [in this area],” Lavrov said.
Angue emphasized that Equatorial Guinea values Russia’s role in training military personnel and helping African states respond to growing security threats.
“Terrorism is gaining momentum, [and] African countries, need to strengthen our capabilities, the ability of our forces to resist any threats, including those from terrorism,” the minister said.
He added that his country particularly appreciates Russia’s assistance in developing local specialists and supporting national security institutions.
The agreement was finalized in Moscow on Tuesday during talks between representatives of Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom and a delegation from Equatorial Guinea headed by Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue.
According to Rosatom, the memorandum outlines plans to establish joint working groups dedicated to nuclear energy projects as well as non-energy uses of nuclear technology. The arrangement also includes cooperation in education and specialist training.
Russia has steadily expanded its nuclear activities across Africa in recent years. One of Rosatom’s largest projects on the continent is the construction of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt, considered Africa’s first major large-scale nuclear power facility.
The signing followed meetings held Monday in Moscow between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Angue, where the two sides discussed broader bilateral relations, including defense and security cooperation.
Lavrov said Russia remains willing to strengthen military-technical collaboration with Equatorial Guinea and is prepared to support the country’s defense requirements.
“We are always ready to continue military-technical cooperation. We have a strong tradition of this [in this area],” Lavrov said.
Angue emphasized that Equatorial Guinea values Russia’s role in training military personnel and helping African states respond to growing security threats.
“Terrorism is gaining momentum, [and] African countries, need to strengthen our capabilities, the ability of our forces to resist any threats, including those from terrorism,” the minister said.
He added that his country particularly appreciates Russia’s assistance in developing local specialists and supporting national security institutions.
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