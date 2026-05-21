MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NovaRed Mining Files Non-Provisional U.S. Patent Application for AI-Driven Mineral Evaluation and Transaction Management Platform

May 21, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) (" NovaRed " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has filed a non-provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") in connection with the Company's expanding artificial intelligence strategy focused on mineral evaluation, geological intelligence, and transaction management.

The patent application was filed pursuant to 35 U.S.C. §111(a) under U.S. Patent Application No. 19/680,101. The title of the invention is: "Systems and Methods for Parcel-Level Mineral Evaluation and Transaction Management Using Integrated Geological Data and Probabilistic Scoring."

The patent application addresses challenges within mineral exploration and mineral property evaluation, where geological, geochemical, mining claim, and property data are often fragmented across multiple unconnected sources and formats, requiring significant manual analysis and limiting parcel-level mineral assessment capabilities. Existing real estate and exploration workflows generally operate independently and often lack integrated tools for mineral potential evaluation, transaction management, and document verification. NovaRed's technology is intended to provide a unified platform integrating geological datasets, probabilistic scoring methodologies, parcel-level mineral evaluation, transaction workflows, and document verification mechanisms to support mineral assessment and decision-making processes.

The patent application relates to a technology platform designed to integrate geological datasets, geochemical records, mining claim information, parcel-level mineral evaluation methodologies, probabilistic scoring models, transaction management capabilities, and document verification systems to support exploration targeting, asset evaluation, and mineral property workflows.

The platform is intended to incorporate multiple geological and exploration inputs, including historical exploration records, geophysical and geochemical datasets, remote sensing information, property-level information, and other technical inputs to assist in mineral evaluation, exploration targeting, and decision-support processes.

The Company believes artificial intelligence and advanced analytical technologies may play an increasing role in the future of mineral exploration, project evaluation, and resource development.

"This filing represents an important step in NovaRed's technology and intellectual property strategy as we continue advancing AI-driven tools designed to enhance mineral evaluation, exploration intelligence, and decision-making processes," stated Brian Gross, President & CEO of NovaRed Mining.

The filing reflects NovaRed's continued focus on developing technology-enabled approaches to mineral assessment, exploration workflows, and transaction management within the mining sector. This application supersedes the provisional patent application that the Company announced in its news release dated April 17, 2026. While a provision patent provides the filer with 12-month patent pending status and provides the filer with precedence over competing applications that are subsequently filed, a non-provisional patent application is the formal, legally binding document that gets reviewed by the patent office and ultimately matures into an enforceable patent when approved.

About Novared Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties