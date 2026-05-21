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Air France, Airbus Found Guilty Over 2009 Rio-Paris Flight Crash


2026-05-21 08:13:59
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

PARIS, May 21 (dpa) -- Air France and manufacturer Airbus have been found guilty of negligent homicide in the appeal case regarding the 2009 crash of a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris in which 228 people died, the French court says.

--NNN-dpa

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