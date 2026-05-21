403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Plans US-Based Launch of Earth Observation Satellite in July
(MENAFN) South Korea is preparing to send an Earth-observing satellite into orbit from the United States in July, according to reports citing the country’s space agency.
The next-generation medium satellite No. 4 is scheduled to be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, as reported by Korean news agency.
The satellite is designed to support agricultural monitoring and forest resource observation, expanding South Korea’s remote-sensing capabilities.
It is expected to be transported to the launch site starting next month ahead of final preparations for launch.
The mission marks the fourth satellite in a series developed under a South Korea-led program aimed at standardizing a flexible 500-kilogram Earth-observation platform used for multiple environmental and resource-management applications.
The next-generation medium satellite No. 4 is scheduled to be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, as reported by Korean news agency.
The satellite is designed to support agricultural monitoring and forest resource observation, expanding South Korea’s remote-sensing capabilities.
It is expected to be transported to the launch site starting next month ahead of final preparations for launch.
The mission marks the fourth satellite in a series developed under a South Korea-led program aimed at standardizing a flexible 500-kilogram Earth-observation platform used for multiple environmental and resource-management applications.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment