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Israel Releases Two South Koreans Detained on Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla

Israel Releases Two South Koreans Detained on Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla


2026-05-21 08:10:54
(MENAFN) South Korea has confirmed that Israel has released two South Korean nationals who were detained earlier this week while taking part in a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla, according to reports.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung welcomed the release of activists Kim Ah-hyun and Kim Dong-hyeon, as reported by a Korean news agency.

The Global Sumud aid flotilla said earlier that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been intercepted by Israeli forces. Among the ships involved, the Lina Al Nabulsi carried South Korean activist Kim Ah-hyun alongside Korean American activist Jonathan Victor Lee, while the Kyriakos X carried Kim Dong-hyeon.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, according to reports, strongly criticized the detention of the two nationals and instructed officials to examine the possibility of seeking an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also questioned the legal justification for stopping the flotilla, asking whether it had entered Israeli territorial waters or violated any recognized maritime boundary.

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