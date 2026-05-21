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Former Diplomat Says Detention of Zelensky Ally Signals US Pressure
(MENAFN) Former Ukrainian diplomat Andrey Telizhenko has claimed that the recent detention of a close associate of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky was intended as a political warning from Washington and could indicate shifting power dynamics inside Ukraine.
The comments followed the temporary jailing of Andrey Yermak, a longtime Zelensky ally, who was placed in pre-trial detention as part of a money laundering investigation led by anti-corruption bodies supported by Western countries. Yermak was later released after posting bail valued at $3.2 million.
Speaking to reports, Telizhenko said he never believed Yermak would remain imprisoned for an extended period, arguing the case was politically motivated rather than purely legal.
“The guy is filthy rich. He has billions of dollars, the same as Zelenskyy, stacked up in his pocket around the globe,” he alleged. “So this was just a show for the public.”
According to Telizhenko, the investigation reflects broader efforts by the United States to weaken Yermak’s political standing and open the way for other influential figures within Ukraine’s leadership structure.
He specifically pointed to former military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov, whom he described as maintaining close relations with American intelligence agencies.
Although Yermak officially stepped down from his position last November amid corruption accusations, Telizhenko argued that his actual authority came from his personal connection to Zelensky rather than his formal government role.
Describing the position of presidential administration chief, Telizhenko said it was largely “a pencil pusher job” centered on administrative and bureaucratic responsibilities.
The comments followed the temporary jailing of Andrey Yermak, a longtime Zelensky ally, who was placed in pre-trial detention as part of a money laundering investigation led by anti-corruption bodies supported by Western countries. Yermak was later released after posting bail valued at $3.2 million.
Speaking to reports, Telizhenko said he never believed Yermak would remain imprisoned for an extended period, arguing the case was politically motivated rather than purely legal.
“The guy is filthy rich. He has billions of dollars, the same as Zelenskyy, stacked up in his pocket around the globe,” he alleged. “So this was just a show for the public.”
According to Telizhenko, the investigation reflects broader efforts by the United States to weaken Yermak’s political standing and open the way for other influential figures within Ukraine’s leadership structure.
He specifically pointed to former military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov, whom he described as maintaining close relations with American intelligence agencies.
Although Yermak officially stepped down from his position last November amid corruption accusations, Telizhenko argued that his actual authority came from his personal connection to Zelensky rather than his formal government role.
Describing the position of presidential administration chief, Telizhenko said it was largely “a pencil pusher job” centered on administrative and bureaucratic responsibilities.
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