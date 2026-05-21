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Finland Demands Clarification on Gaza Flotilla Detainee Treatment
(MENAFN) Finland has said it will seek an official explanation from Israel following concerns over the treatment of activists detained during the interception of a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla.
The Finnish Foreign Ministry stated that it would raise the matter with the Israeli ambassador after reviewing footage linked to the detention of members of the Global Sumud aid convoy.
The video was associated with Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and showed detainees after their vessels were seized in international waters.
In a series of posts on social media, the ministry said it could not accept what was shown in the footage and confirmed diplomatic follow-up.
“Finland does not accept the actions depicted in the video and will request an explanation from the Israeli ambassador regarding the treatment of the detained Global Sumud flotilla members,” the ministry said.
It further emphasized that all detainees must be treated in line with international standards, stating: “must be treated respectfully, their legal protection must be ensured, and their safety must be guaranteed.”
“The rule of law principle and international law must be observed,” it added.
The ministry also noted that while Finland has advised against travel to Gaza due to security risks, such guidance does not override obligations under international law regarding the treatment of detainees.
According to reports, organizers of the Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla said that all 50 vessels in the convoy were intercepted and taken by Israeli forces during the operation.
The Finnish Foreign Ministry stated that it would raise the matter with the Israeli ambassador after reviewing footage linked to the detention of members of the Global Sumud aid convoy.
The video was associated with Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and showed detainees after their vessels were seized in international waters.
In a series of posts on social media, the ministry said it could not accept what was shown in the footage and confirmed diplomatic follow-up.
“Finland does not accept the actions depicted in the video and will request an explanation from the Israeli ambassador regarding the treatment of the detained Global Sumud flotilla members,” the ministry said.
It further emphasized that all detainees must be treated in line with international standards, stating: “must be treated respectfully, their legal protection must be ensured, and their safety must be guaranteed.”
“The rule of law principle and international law must be observed,” it added.
The ministry also noted that while Finland has advised against travel to Gaza due to security risks, such guidance does not override obligations under international law regarding the treatment of detainees.
According to reports, organizers of the Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla said that all 50 vessels in the convoy were intercepted and taken by Israeli forces during the operation.
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