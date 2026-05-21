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Iran Reviews US Nuclear Deal Proposals
(MENAFN) Iran confirmed it has received Washington's latest positions and is actively evaluating them, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Wednesday, according to a state-run news agency.
Multiple rounds of message exchanges have taken place building on Tehran's initial 14-point proposal, spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told Iranian state television Wednesday evening, the news agency reported.
"We have received the US viewpoints, and they are currently under review," he said.
Baghaei also confirmed that a renewed visit by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran is aimed at facilitating the ongoing exchange of messages between Iran and the US. Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for his second visit to Iran in under a week, a state broadcaster reported.
US President Donald Trump weighed in later Wednesday, declaring the negotiations are in their "final stages," while insisting he is "in no hurry" to complete them.
The delicate diplomatic process has entered a critically sensitive phase after both sides traded fresh proposals this week, multiple Pakistani government sources familiar with the matter told Turkish media. The latest US offer presents "slightly better incentives" to Iran compared to earlier proposals, the sources indicated, without elaborating further.
According to those sources, the new proposal touches on Iran's frozen assets and internationally imposed sanctions on Tehran. However, Washington offered "no new concession" on Iran's nuclear program — which remains the central and most contentious obstacle to any final agreement.
Under Tehran's previously reported 14-point proposal, Iran is seeking separate negotiations on its nuclear program — including enriched uranium issues — within 30 days of a permanent ceasefire being established. Washington, by contrast, insists the nuclear question must be "discussed and resolved" before any permanent ceasefire can take effect.
The question of "third-party monitoring" also remains unresolved, with deliberations continuing primarily on the Iranian side, the sources added.
Multiple rounds of message exchanges have taken place building on Tehran's initial 14-point proposal, spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told Iranian state television Wednesday evening, the news agency reported.
"We have received the US viewpoints, and they are currently under review," he said.
Baghaei also confirmed that a renewed visit by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran is aimed at facilitating the ongoing exchange of messages between Iran and the US. Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for his second visit to Iran in under a week, a state broadcaster reported.
US President Donald Trump weighed in later Wednesday, declaring the negotiations are in their "final stages," while insisting he is "in no hurry" to complete them.
The delicate diplomatic process has entered a critically sensitive phase after both sides traded fresh proposals this week, multiple Pakistani government sources familiar with the matter told Turkish media. The latest US offer presents "slightly better incentives" to Iran compared to earlier proposals, the sources indicated, without elaborating further.
According to those sources, the new proposal touches on Iran's frozen assets and internationally imposed sanctions on Tehran. However, Washington offered "no new concession" on Iran's nuclear program — which remains the central and most contentious obstacle to any final agreement.
Under Tehran's previously reported 14-point proposal, Iran is seeking separate negotiations on its nuclear program — including enriched uranium issues — within 30 days of a permanent ceasefire being established. Washington, by contrast, insists the nuclear question must be "discussed and resolved" before any permanent ceasefire can take effect.
The question of "third-party monitoring" also remains unresolved, with deliberations continuing primarily on the Iranian side, the sources added.
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