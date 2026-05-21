403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdoğan, Trump Hold Phone Call on Regional Developments, Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call on Wednesday with US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to reports.
The Turkish Communications Directorate said Erdoğan described the extension of a ceasefire involving Iran as a “positive development,” adding that he believes a “reasonable solution to disputed issues is possible.” He also reiterated that Türkiye will continue to support initiatives aimed at resolving ongoing conflicts.
Erdoğan further emphasized that achieving long-term stability in Syria would be an “important gain for the entire region,” stating that Ankara’s support for Syria would continue without interruption. He also warned of the need to prevent further deterioration of the situation in Lebanon, according to reports.
In addition, the Turkish president noted that preparations for an upcoming NATO summit in Ankara are ongoing, saying that efforts are being made to ensure its success across all dimensions.
The Turkish Communications Directorate said Erdoğan described the extension of a ceasefire involving Iran as a “positive development,” adding that he believes a “reasonable solution to disputed issues is possible.” He also reiterated that Türkiye will continue to support initiatives aimed at resolving ongoing conflicts.
Erdoğan further emphasized that achieving long-term stability in Syria would be an “important gain for the entire region,” stating that Ankara’s support for Syria would continue without interruption. He also warned of the need to prevent further deterioration of the situation in Lebanon, according to reports.
In addition, the Turkish president noted that preparations for an upcoming NATO summit in Ankara are ongoing, saying that efforts are being made to ensure its success across all dimensions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment