Qatar Participates In GCC-EU Joint Council And Ministerial Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: Qatar took part in the 27th GCC-EU Joint Council and Ministerial Meeting convened in Brussels, Belgium.

Participating in this event were delegations from the GCC nations and the GCC General Secretariat, alongside officials from the EU.

Director of Policy and Planning Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Fahad Al Khater represented Qatar at this meeting. The meeting addressed the latest developments in the Gulf region and Europe, particularly the Iranian attacks on the GCC nations, maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, as well as the situation in Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon.

Overall, the gathering shared perspectives on the situation in the Gaza Strip, the two-state solution, along with Syria and Ukraine.