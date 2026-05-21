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Iran Announces Controlled Maritime Zone in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran has introduced a new controlled maritime zone in the Strait of Hormuz, requiring all vessels passing through the area to coordinate with and obtain authorization from Iranian authorities, according to reports.
The Persian Gulf Strait Authority said in a statement posted on X that the measure establishes formal monitoring and management boundaries for one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes.
The designated zone reportedly spans from Kuh-e Mubarak in Iran to areas south of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates at the eastern entrance of the strait, and from Qeshm Island to Umm al-Quwain at the western entrance.
Officials also released a map outlining the scope of the new maritime oversight area.
The move comes amid heightened regional tensions following earlier military confrontations involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, which included strikes, retaliatory attacks, and disruptions affecting Gulf shipping lanes, according to reports.
A temporary ceasefire was reportedly brokered in April through mediation efforts, though broader diplomatic talks have failed to produce a lasting agreement, and tensions over maritime access remain unresolved.
The Persian Gulf Strait Authority said in a statement posted on X that the measure establishes formal monitoring and management boundaries for one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes.
The designated zone reportedly spans from Kuh-e Mubarak in Iran to areas south of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates at the eastern entrance of the strait, and from Qeshm Island to Umm al-Quwain at the western entrance.
Officials also released a map outlining the scope of the new maritime oversight area.
The move comes amid heightened regional tensions following earlier military confrontations involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, which included strikes, retaliatory attacks, and disruptions affecting Gulf shipping lanes, according to reports.
A temporary ceasefire was reportedly brokered in April through mediation efforts, though broader diplomatic talks have failed to produce a lasting agreement, and tensions over maritime access remain unresolved.
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