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Putin Praises China Trip as Productive, Intensive After Talks with Xi
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has described his state visit to China as “successful, fruitful and very intensive” following high-level talks with Chinese leadership in Beijing, according to reports.
Putin made the remarks during a tea ceremony hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both sides emphasized deepening cooperation and aligning positions on global affairs.
According to reports, the two leaders held extensive discussions during Putin’s two-day visit, during which they criticized what they described as a “return to jungle law” in international relations.
Chinese officials also characterized the talks as productive, with Xi reportedly calling the visit a success and noting that the discussions yielded “rich results.”
The gathering included senior officials from both countries. On the Russian side, attendees included presidential aide Yury Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, and Ambassador Igor Morgulov. Chinese representatives included Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Ambassador Zhang Hanhui.
According to reports, Moscow and Beijing also reached agreements on joint energy projects and discussed additional areas of cooperation, with Russian officials indicating that understandings were achieved on what was described as “something very important,” though no further details were disclosed.
Putin made the remarks during a tea ceremony hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both sides emphasized deepening cooperation and aligning positions on global affairs.
According to reports, the two leaders held extensive discussions during Putin’s two-day visit, during which they criticized what they described as a “return to jungle law” in international relations.
Chinese officials also characterized the talks as productive, with Xi reportedly calling the visit a success and noting that the discussions yielded “rich results.”
The gathering included senior officials from both countries. On the Russian side, attendees included presidential aide Yury Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, and Ambassador Igor Morgulov. Chinese representatives included Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Ambassador Zhang Hanhui.
According to reports, Moscow and Beijing also reached agreements on joint energy projects and discussed additional areas of cooperation, with Russian officials indicating that understandings were achieved on what was described as “something very important,” though no further details were disclosed.
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