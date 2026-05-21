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US Threatens Visa Revocation to Silence Palestinian UN Ambassador
(MENAFN) The United States has warned that it could revoke visas for members of the Palestinian delegation to the United Nations unless Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour steps back from his bid for a vice presidency at the UN General Assembly, according to a report published Wednesday.
A media outlet, citing an internal State Department cable dated May 19, reported that US diplomats stationed in Jerusalem were directed to press Palestinian officials into withdrawing Mansour's candidacy — one of 21 vice presidential seats up for selection at the UN General Assembly — or risk punitive measures, including the cancellation of visas.
The cable, as described in the report, characterized Mansour as having "a history of accusing Israel of genocide" and asserted that his candidacy "fuels tension" and threatens to undermine US President Donald Trump's "peace" plan for Gaza.
"A bully pulpit for Mansour would not improve the lives of Palestinians and would significantly damage US relations with the PA (Palestinian Authority). Congress will take it extremely seriously," the cable reportedly said.
A State Department spokesperson declined to address the substance of the report directly, citing "visa record confidentiality," but offered a brief assurance: "We take seriously our obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement."
The episode echoes events from last year, when the Trump administration stripped Palestinian officials of their visas, effectively blocking them from attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September — a move that came as several Western nations were preparing to formally recognize a Palestinian state on the sidelines of the gathering.
A media outlet, citing an internal State Department cable dated May 19, reported that US diplomats stationed in Jerusalem were directed to press Palestinian officials into withdrawing Mansour's candidacy — one of 21 vice presidential seats up for selection at the UN General Assembly — or risk punitive measures, including the cancellation of visas.
The cable, as described in the report, characterized Mansour as having "a history of accusing Israel of genocide" and asserted that his candidacy "fuels tension" and threatens to undermine US President Donald Trump's "peace" plan for Gaza.
"A bully pulpit for Mansour would not improve the lives of Palestinians and would significantly damage US relations with the PA (Palestinian Authority). Congress will take it extremely seriously," the cable reportedly said.
A State Department spokesperson declined to address the substance of the report directly, citing "visa record confidentiality," but offered a brief assurance: "We take seriously our obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement."
The episode echoes events from last year, when the Trump administration stripped Palestinian officials of their visas, effectively blocking them from attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September — a move that came as several Western nations were preparing to formally recognize a Palestinian state on the sidelines of the gathering.
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