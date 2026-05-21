Falta Repoll: BJP's Panda Confident Of Victory Amid Festive Voting

BJP candidate from the Falta Assembly constituency, Debangshu Panda, on Thursday said voting was progressing peacefully during the repolling in the constituency and expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure a decisive victory.

Speaking to ANI, Panda said the overall atmosphere at polling stations remained calm and festive, with voters turning up in good numbers to exercise their franchise.

"The atmosphere is fine, there is no problem. There is a festive atmosphere. Voters are coming, casting their votes, and leaving; it's a good atmosphere. BJP will win," Panda said.

Targeting Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan, Panda mocked him using a film reference, saying the TMC leader had already assessed the situation on the ground. "I don't know where Pushpa (Jahangir Khan) is. He has realised that they won't get more than 5-7 thousand votes, so he said all this," he added.

He further asserted that the BJP was heading for a massive victory in the constituency, claiming a huge margin in the ongoing repoll. "People are voting happily, the BJP will win by a margin of more than one and a half lakh," he said.

Repolling Over 'Severe Electoral Offences'

Repolling is underway across all 285 polling stations in the 144-Falta Assembly Constituency in South 24 Parganas district. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, with counting of votes scheduled for May 24.

The Election Commission of India ordered fresh polling in the constituency after reports of alleged irregularities and electoral offences during the West Bengal Assembly elections held on April 29.

According to the ECI, the decision for a fresh poll in Falta was taken "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations."

Repolling was also conducted in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies.

TMC Leader Withdraws from Contest

Earlier this week, Jahangir Khan announced his withdrawal from the Falta repoll contest, stating that he wanted peace and development in the constituency.

"I am a son of Falta's soil. I would want Falta to stay peaceful, healthy, and good. I want more and more development for Falta," Khan had said during a press conference.

However, the All India Trinamool Congress clarified that Khan's withdrawal was a personal decision and not directed by the party.

Earlier this month, Panda had alleged large-scale irregularities during polling in the constituency, including voter intimidation and manipulation at several booths. He had then claimed that the BJP would secure a huge mandate in the repoll.

The BJP formed its first government in West Bengal after winning 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, with Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as Chief Minister.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)