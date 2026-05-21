Rahul's 'Traitors' Remark For PM Modi Beyond The Pale: Madan Rathore

BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore on Wednesday hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his "traitors" remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS, stating that the Congress leader's "choice of words is beyond the pale" and reflects his frustration. Addressing the reporters, Rathore emphasised that political discourse must maintain a certain decorum, adding that former leaders of the Congress party never resorted to such rhetoric. "No leader should say such things under any circumstances.... We accept his criticism, but his choice of words is beyond the pale. The statement made by Rahul Gandhi today is something that a former leader of his party never used... Condemning it in the strongest possible words would be an understatement," Rathore said.

'Congress leaders should consult a psychiatrist'

Rathore claimed that this stems from the public rejection of the Congress leadership, leading to desperation within the party ranks. "Ever since the people of the country rejected the Congress, and since the people rejected the Congress leadership, Rahul Gandhi, he has become so frustrated and has resorted to using such derogatory language. I believe Congress leaders should consult a psychiatrist. He is using such derogatory language that words are insufficient to condemn it," he added.

The BJP state chief further asserted that the Congress party has lost its political grounding and is left with no substantial issues to raise. "Wherever you look on the Indian map, Congress has sunk to a very low level, and the vocabulary of its leaders is declining... Whenever these people use derogatory language, the people of the country marginalise them. The words Rahul Gandhi used for our Prime Minister reflect his desperation... Congress has no topic. They have become issueless," he said.

What Rahul Gandhi said

His remarks come after Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his address at Raebareli, urged people to openly confront RSS workers and label the top leadership as "traitors" who are working to undermine the country and its Constitution. "When these RSS workers come before you, they will speak of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, then you must say to their faces that your Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the organisation (BJP) is a traitor, you have worked to sell India. You have worked to attack the Constitution," Gandhi said. (ANI)

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