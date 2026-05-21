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Gemma Blackwood

Gemma Blackwood


2026-05-21 12:05:49
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer, Media, University of Tasmania
Profile Articles

I am a Lecturer in Media in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Tasmania, based in nipaluna/Hobart. My research interests relate to media study, cultural studies, representation, screen and visual cultural analysis.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Cultural Studies and Communications, Charles Darwin University
  • 2012–2013 Lecturer in Screen Studies and Cultural Studies, The University of Melbourne
Education
  • 2012 The University of Melbourne, PhD Arts
  • 2002 University of Tasmania, Bachelor of Arts (Honours)
Publications
  • 2012 The World Seems Difficult: Melbourne, Youth, Cinema, World Film Locations: Melbourne
  • 2007 Wolf Creek: An Unaustralian Story?, Continuum
  • 2003 That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore: Zizek, Cynicism and Laughter, M/C Journal: A Journal of Media and Culture

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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