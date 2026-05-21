Gemma Blackwood

I am a Lecturer in Media in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Tasmania, based in nipaluna/Hobart. My research interests relate to media study, cultural studies, representation, screen and visual cultural analysis.

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