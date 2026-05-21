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Gemma Blackwood
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Lecturer, Media, University of Tasmania
I am a Lecturer in Media in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Tasmania, based in nipaluna/Hobart. My research interests relate to media study, cultural studies, representation, screen and visual cultural analysis.Experience
- –present Lecturer in Cultural Studies and Communications, Charles Darwin University 2012–2013 Lecturer in Screen Studies and Cultural Studies, The University of Melbourne
- 2012 The University of Melbourne, PhD Arts 2002 University of Tasmania, Bachelor of Arts (Honours)
- 2012 The World Seems Difficult: Melbourne, Youth, Cinema, World Film Locations: Melbourne 2007 Wolf Creek: An Unaustralian Story?, Continuum 2003 That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore: Zizek, Cynicism and Laughter, M/C Journal: A Journal of Media and Culture
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