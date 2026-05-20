Young Gulf Designers Embrace Fluid And Experimental Fashion

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Younger generations in Qatar and the Gulf are becoming more open to fluid and experimental fashion choices, according to designer Samah Sulyman, whose collection“Jeu Due Denim” blends menswear and womenswear through a shared visual language.

Sulyman is among a delegation of emerging Qatari and Qatar-based designers from Doha's creative hub M7 set to showcase their work at Fashion Art Toronto from May 23 to 31 as part of the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture programme.

The showcase will present contemporary fashion and design from Qatar to international audiences while highlighting new creative voices from the Gulf region.

Sulyman told the Gulf Times that younger people in the Gulf are increasingly using fashion as a form of personal expression rather than strictly following traditional categories or expectations.

“I think younger generations in the region are definitely becoming more open to experimentation, but not always in the loud or obvious way people expect,” she said.

According to Sulyman, this shift is reflected subtly through styling, silhouettes, layering and the blending of influences from different cultures and identities.

“For me, the collection wasn't really about removing femininity or masculinity. It was more about creating a shared structure and visual dialogue between them,” she said.

The designer added that many young creatives in the Gulf are becoming more confident in exploring fashion that feels adaptable, personal and less rigidly defined.

“I think the Gulf's younger creative scene is becoming much more confident in exploring fashion as a form of expression rather than something strictly defined,” Sulyman said.

Her collection,“Jeu Due Denim,” also explores the reinterpretation of denim in a Gulf context, where the fabric has not traditionally been associated with regional fashion due to the hot climate.

Sulyman said the contrast between denim's heavy and structured image and the Gulf's environment was what initially inspired the concept.

“Denim is usually seen as heavy, structured and very connected to Western streetwear culture, so I wanted to challenge that perception within a Gulf context,” she said.

Rather than treating denim as a conventional fabric, Sulyman approached it as a“material language,” using reconstruction, layering, and lighter elements to create pieces that feel more breathable and fluid for the region.

She also drew inspiration from the emotional and historical associations connected to denim.

“I was interested in how denim carries memory and history. In Qatar and the Gulf, fashion is deeply connected to presentation, craftsmanship and identity,” she said.

Sustainability is another major theme within Sulyman's work. She believes the Gulf fashion industry is already moving towards greater interest in recycled and experimental materials, although perceptions around sustainability still need to evolve.

“A lot of people still associate recycled materials with compromise, when in reality they can create some of the most innovative and emotional work,” she said.

According to Sulyman, sustainability becomes more meaningful when presented through design, storytelling, and creativity rather than solely through responsibility.

She added that consumers in the region are becoming more visually aware and curious, especially when sustainable fashion is presented in a luxurious and contemporary way.

“Once people see that sustainability can still feel luxurious, modern and desirable, the relationship with these materials changes completely,” she said.

Sulyman also stressed the importance of education, support for local production, and collaboration among designers, artists, and manufacturers in advancing the regional fashion industry.

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