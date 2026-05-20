J & K HC Orders Virtual Hearings, Suspends LTC To Save Fuel

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Srinagar- In view of the nationwide call for“Economic Self-Defence” amid concerns over rising crude oil prices and energy security, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday issued a series of administrative measures aimed at conserving fuel and ensuring efficient judicial functioning.

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According to a circular issued by the office of the Registrar General, virtual hearings and virtual appearance of advocates will be encouraged in the High Court from May 21, subject to prescribed decorum and protocol for online proceedings.

The circular further states that during the vacation period commencing from June 8, 2026, nominated Vacation Benches shall hear matters through virtual mode. However, advocates unable to join through video conferencing for unavoidable reasons may appear physically before the court wherever it is functioning physically.

The High Court has also directed that no physical administrative inspections or district visits shall be conducted till further orders, with all such meetings to be held virtually.

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In another significant measure, the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) facility for judicial officers and High Court staff has been suspended till further orders, except in cases where it has already been granted. The circular, however, clarifies that the relevant LTC block period would stand extended by one month for every month during which the facility remains unavailable.

The J&K Judicial Academy has also been directed not to conduct any physical training programmes, with all workshops, orientations and academic activities to be organised through virtual mode only.

Additionally, officers of the Registry have been advised to pool official transport facilities wherever feasible in order to minimize fuel consumption and ensure optimal utilisation of government resources.

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