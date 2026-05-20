Franc Vila Names Gulf Its Primary Market As Region's Luxury Watch Sector Approaches $830 Million

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Switzerland's ultra-limited watchmaker announces the Sovereign Living Form philosophy as Gulf collectors increasingly seek provenance and creative conviction over brand recognition.

The Gulf Cooperation Council's luxury watch market reached $573.9 million in 2025 and is projected to approach $830 million by 2034, according to IMARC Group research. Behind these figures is a shift in consumer behavior that is harder to quantify but equally significant: Gulf collectors - among whom luxury watch ownership already reaches 50 to 60 percent of high-net-worth individuals, the highest rate globally - are increasingly asking not what a watch signals, but what it actually means.

The GCC recorded $12.8 billion in total personal luxury spend in 2024, up six percent year-over-year, even as global luxury markets contracted. The region's resilience is driven in part by demographics: Riyadh alone saw a 65 percent increase in its millionaire population over the past decade, while Dubai continues to attract international collectors through its tax-free retail infrastructure and growing auction presence - highlighted by Sotheby's first Collectors Week in Abu Dhabi in late 2025.

Within this environment, dealers and collectors report growing interest in independent manufactures - brands where every design decision can be traced to a clear creative conviction rather than a commercial brief. Waitlists of two to eight years for mainstream models are pushing a segment of buyers toward ultra-limited alternatives. Franc Vila's watches, priced between $10,000 and $160,000, occupy precisely this space - and are already available through specialist retailers in Dubai.

Swiss watchmaker Franc Vila, now under the ownership of the Bakkoura Dynasty, has announced a new brand positioning it calls the Sovereign Living Form - and has named the GCC as the first priority in its global expansion strategy.

The philosophy is built on a single premise: that the most compelling forms are not designed but discovered. The brand references the work of Zaha Hadid, Philippe Starck, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Antoni Gaudí - all designers who drew from natural structures rather than imposing artificial ones. Franc Vila applies the same logic to watchmaking, using the inverted figure eight as its central reference - a geometric pattern the brand identifies across biological structures and natural forms.

“The Sovereign Living Form is not a concept we invented,” said Jihad Bakkoura, founder of the Bakkoura Dynasty.“It is a truth we recognized - one that was always there, waiting to be translated into watchmaking.”

The new positioning carries a two-word motto: Just Because - a deliberate refusal to justify creative decisions. In the brand's framing, luxury that requires explanation has already compromised itself.

Franc Vila produces between four and ten watches per year. Since 2004, its watches have featured a dial architecture in which the dial sits visually separate from the movement - an effect the brand describes as suspended volume. The brand works with two proprietary materials: Neoralite, a lightweight polymer, and Lightnium, an aluminum-lithium alloy. In 2022 it introduced an in-house tourbillon caliber with bridges shaped after the figure eight geometry.

Three new collections are in development: a watch line called Don, a jewelry range called The New Icon, and a fragrance collection. Future retail locations in Japan, China, and North Africa are planned as appointment-only museum-stores. The brand currently maintains physical presence in United Arab Emirates, Spain, Italy and Russia.

Franc Vila. Living Form. Just Because.

Franc Vila is a Swiss luxury watch brand founded in 2004. The brand is part of the Bakkoura Dynasty portfolio, led by entrepreneur Jihad Bakkoura with over 20 years of experience in the luxury watch industry.

Website: francvila

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