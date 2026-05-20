UAE Insurance Market To Grow To $25.1 Billion By 2030 Amid Population Growth

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE insurance market is expected to grow to $25.1 billion by 2030, making it the third-largest market in the Gulf region, according to figures by the investment banking advisory firm Alpen Capital.

The key factors driving this demand is sustained increase in population, recovery in economic activity, expansion of mandatory insurance lines and higher regulatory oversight, the firm said.

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Overall, the GCC market is anticipated to grow to $61.8 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9 per cent, with non-life insurance remaining the primary market.

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In its GCC Insurance Industry Report, the firm noted that the UAE insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 per cent between 2025 to 2030, with Saudi Arabia growing the highest at a growth rate of 5.9 per cent.

Alpen Capital, which is registered with the Dubai Financial Services Authority, also said in the report that GCC economies are likely to remain strong despite the challenges surrounding the region.

This is due to sizable infrastructure investment programs, progressive reforms, economic diversification and private sector participation, which are expected to bode well for the region's insurance industry.

Furthermore, a growing population, largely comprising of young and working-class professionals, together with the high number of expatriates, continue to be a major driver for the industry. The ongoing expansion of mandatory business lines will also further boost the demand for insurance products driving overall growth.

“Like any other industry, the GCC insurance sector also faces a number of challenges,” Amjad Alomari, the senior director of Alpen Capital, said. Despite the GCC's efforts to diversify its economies from oil, it still plays an important role in supporting economic growth, he said, adding that the disruptions in oil flow are expected to reduce fiscal surplus and may delay some infrastructure projects, which could then impact growth opportunities for the insurance sector.

“Any further escalation could slow economic activity and affect insurance demand,” he added.

Softer investment returns, rising reinsurance costs, high operational expenses, and increasing claims are also weighing on margins and overall profitability. Insurance penetration is projected to remain low during the forecast period due to low awareness and a relatively underdeveloped life insurance market.

The Alpen Capital report mentions that consumer behaviour towards digital technologies has pushed some insurance companies in the region to create a new ecosystem which are more tech driven.

At the same time, regulators across the GCC have introduced reforms as part of their broader FinTech strategy, including the adoption of InsurTech.

Increasing digitalization across businesses, financial institutions, and critical infrastructure sectors is accelerating the demand for cyber insurance solutions as organizations seek protection against evolving threats and operational disruptions.

The region is also experiencing a heightened demand for specialty insurance products such as war-risk, marine, political risk, and cyber insurance on the back of rising geopolitical uncertainties and global risk dynamics.

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