PFL MENA Brings 2026 Season Opener To Dubai On May 24 Amid Regional Conflict

Dubai is gearing up for a major MMA showdown as the Professional Fighters League (PFL) brings its 2026 PFL MENA season opener to Coca-Cola Arena on May 24.

Titled PFL MENA: Pride of Arabia, the event will feature fighters from 11 nations across the Middle East and North Africa, alongside some of the UAE's biggest homegrown MMA names.

Headlining the night is UAE fighter Mohammad“The UAE Warrior” Yahya, who will make his PFL debut against Tunisia's Mehdi Saadi in a featherweight quarterfinal bout. Yahya returns to fight in front of a home crowd as one of the country's most recognised mixed martial artists.

The co-main event will see Morocco's undefeated Salah“Supersalah” Eddine Hamli take on Algeria's Ylies“Broly” Djiroun in a lightweight clash.

One of the most anticipated moments of the evening will also be the debut of rising Emirati fighter Zamzam Al Hammadi. The 18-year-old signed with PFL MENA last year and has already gained attention for her achievements in both MMA and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

“Dubai is a key market for PFL MENA and a global hub for sport and entertainment, making it the ideal stage for our 2026 season opener, aptly titled 'Pride of Arabia,'” said Jerome Mazet, General Manager of PFL MENA.

“Dubai has consistently shown its passion for MMA, and we are excited to bring local stars like Mohammad Yahya and Zamzam Al Hammadi to perform in front of a home crowd.”

The event will also feature several lightweight and featherweight tournament quarterfinals, as well as showcase bouts featuring regional fighters from Bahrain, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq and beyond.

PFL MENA: Pride of Arabia will take place at Coca-Cola Arena from 5pm GST and will stream across the region on Starzplay.

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