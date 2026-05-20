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Qatar Supports US–Iran Talks, Urges Reopening of Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Qatar expresses support for Pakistan-mediated diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran and calls for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, according to reports.
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari says Doha backs negotiations taking place in Islamabad aimed at reaching a settlement between Washington and Tehran.
He says two Qatari gas tankers cross the Strait of Hormuz on May 10 and 11 en route to Port Qasim in Pakistan through coordination with Pakistani authorities, as part of efforts to ease regional shipping disruptions.
However, he stresses that this does not indicate a return to normal maritime traffic or a full reopening of the strategic waterway.
Al-Ansari notes that ten additional Qatari gas tankers remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, along with other vessels from various countries awaiting permission to enter or exit the passage.
The developments come amid ongoing regional tensions following earlier military escalation between the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has contributed to disruptions in Gulf shipping routes, according to reports.
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari says Doha backs negotiations taking place in Islamabad aimed at reaching a settlement between Washington and Tehran.
He says two Qatari gas tankers cross the Strait of Hormuz on May 10 and 11 en route to Port Qasim in Pakistan through coordination with Pakistani authorities, as part of efforts to ease regional shipping disruptions.
However, he stresses that this does not indicate a return to normal maritime traffic or a full reopening of the strategic waterway.
Al-Ansari notes that ten additional Qatari gas tankers remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, along with other vessels from various countries awaiting permission to enter or exit the passage.
The developments come amid ongoing regional tensions following earlier military escalation between the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has contributed to disruptions in Gulf shipping routes, according to reports.
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