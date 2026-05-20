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Outcry Erupts After Berlin Police Detain Grieving Palestinian Protester
(MENAFN) Footage showing Berlin police forcefully detaining a grieving Palestinian man has triggered renewed criticism over the handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Germany.
According to reports and social media posts, the incident takes place during a peaceful solidarity rally in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district, where multiple officers are seen restraining the man on the ground as he shouts, “Israel killed my son, and you are trying to kill me,” according to circulating footage.
The video spreads widely online and draws strong reactions from critics who accuse police of using excessive force against participants in demonstrations opposing Israel’s military actions in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.
Berlin police have previously faced repeated allegations of heavy-handed tactics during similar protests, including the use of pepper spray and mass detentions, according to rights groups and activists.
Reports also note that during a pro-Palestinian march in Berlin on May 16, police are filmed using force against demonstrators, further fueling debate over law enforcement conduct at such events.
According to reports and social media posts, the incident takes place during a peaceful solidarity rally in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district, where multiple officers are seen restraining the man on the ground as he shouts, “Israel killed my son, and you are trying to kill me,” according to circulating footage.
The video spreads widely online and draws strong reactions from critics who accuse police of using excessive force against participants in demonstrations opposing Israel’s military actions in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.
Berlin police have previously faced repeated allegations of heavy-handed tactics during similar protests, including the use of pepper spray and mass detentions, according to rights groups and activists.
Reports also note that during a pro-Palestinian march in Berlin on May 16, police are filmed using force against demonstrators, further fueling debate over law enforcement conduct at such events.
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