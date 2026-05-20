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U.S. Senate Votes to Curb Trump's Iran War Powers
(MENAFN) The US Senate took a historic step Tuesday, advancing a war powers resolution designed to force President Donald Trump to halt unauthorized military operations against Iran — compelling a congressional debate on the conflict's rationale, mounting costs, strategy, and exit plan.
In a 50-47 vote, the chamber cleared the procedural threshold to consider the resolution — marking the first time either house of Congress has moved such a measure forward since hostilities broke out in February.
Four Republican senators broke with their party to join nearly the entire Democratic caucus in backing the measure: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The lone dissenter on the Democratic side was Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. Three Republicans abstained. Notably, Cassidy — who had previously voted against the resolution — reversed course after being ousted in a primary race backed by Trump.
Despite the symbolic momentum, the measure faces an uphill battle. It must clear a final Senate vote, navigate a Republican-dominated House of Representatives, and overcome the near-certain veto Trump would wield should it reach the Oval Office.
Democrats, however, insist the political value is undeniable — forcing Republican lawmakers to publicly declare their position on a war growing increasingly unpopular and costly. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pressed colleagues to support the resolution, charging that Trump was behaving "like a toddler playing with a loaded gun."
The push follows the expiration on May 1 of the 60-day window established under the landmark 1973 War Powers Resolution — a law mandating that the president secure congressional authorisation within 60 days of deploying US forces into active conflict, with a potential 30-day extension permitted for withdrawal.
Trump, in a congressional letter earlier this month, dismissed the military campaign as a "little excursion," contending that the fragile ceasefire in effect since early April effectively rendered the conflict over.
Critics swiftly rejected that framing. Opponents pointed to the US naval blockade still choking Iranian ports and the continued forward positioning of American forces for potential renewed strikes. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth further complicated matters by informing lawmakers that the administration views the ceasefire as pausing — or entirely halting — the 60-day countdown, an interpretation that has drawn sharp pushback from Democrats and select Republicans alike.
In a 50-47 vote, the chamber cleared the procedural threshold to consider the resolution — marking the first time either house of Congress has moved such a measure forward since hostilities broke out in February.
Four Republican senators broke with their party to join nearly the entire Democratic caucus in backing the measure: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The lone dissenter on the Democratic side was Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. Three Republicans abstained. Notably, Cassidy — who had previously voted against the resolution — reversed course after being ousted in a primary race backed by Trump.
Despite the symbolic momentum, the measure faces an uphill battle. It must clear a final Senate vote, navigate a Republican-dominated House of Representatives, and overcome the near-certain veto Trump would wield should it reach the Oval Office.
Democrats, however, insist the political value is undeniable — forcing Republican lawmakers to publicly declare their position on a war growing increasingly unpopular and costly. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pressed colleagues to support the resolution, charging that Trump was behaving "like a toddler playing with a loaded gun."
The push follows the expiration on May 1 of the 60-day window established under the landmark 1973 War Powers Resolution — a law mandating that the president secure congressional authorisation within 60 days of deploying US forces into active conflict, with a potential 30-day extension permitted for withdrawal.
Trump, in a congressional letter earlier this month, dismissed the military campaign as a "little excursion," contending that the fragile ceasefire in effect since early April effectively rendered the conflict over.
Critics swiftly rejected that framing. Opponents pointed to the US naval blockade still choking Iranian ports and the continued forward positioning of American forces for potential renewed strikes. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth further complicated matters by informing lawmakers that the administration views the ceasefire as pausing — or entirely halting — the 60-day countdown, an interpretation that has drawn sharp pushback from Democrats and select Republicans alike.
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