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Israeli Police Monitor Foreign Journalists, Recommend Entry Bans—Report
(MENAFN) Israeli police monitor foreign journalists who publish criticism of Israel and recommend denying them entry into the country, according to reports citing an Israeli newspaper on Tuesday.
The report says police review articles written by foreign reporters and may advise immigration authorities to block entry for those deemed critical of Israel, based on internal documents cited by the newspaper.
According to reports, one such document reviews the work of Italian journalist Alessandro Stefanelli, who was denied entry to Israel in July last year.
The review is reportedly conducted by a unit within the Israeli police’s Judea and Samaria District responsible for nationalist crime.
Stefanelli, a freelance journalist whose work has appeared in publications including The Atlantic, Libération, La Repubblica, and La Stampa, reportedly received no explanation from the Israeli Embassy after inquiring about the decision.
He later attempted to enter Israel via the Allenby Bridge crossing from Jordan, where he was detained and questioned by immigration authorities before being refused entry after several hours and returned to Jordan, according to reports.
The report says police review articles written by foreign reporters and may advise immigration authorities to block entry for those deemed critical of Israel, based on internal documents cited by the newspaper.
According to reports, one such document reviews the work of Italian journalist Alessandro Stefanelli, who was denied entry to Israel in July last year.
The review is reportedly conducted by a unit within the Israeli police’s Judea and Samaria District responsible for nationalist crime.
Stefanelli, a freelance journalist whose work has appeared in publications including The Atlantic, Libération, La Repubblica, and La Stampa, reportedly received no explanation from the Israeli Embassy after inquiring about the decision.
He later attempted to enter Israel via the Allenby Bridge crossing from Jordan, where he was detained and questioned by immigration authorities before being refused entry after several hours and returned to Jordan, according to reports.
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