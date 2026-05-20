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US Redirects Commercial Ships Amid Strait of Hormuz Enforcement Measures
(MENAFN) The United States says it has redirected 88 commercial vessels and disabled four others as part of efforts to enforce restrictions on shipping linked to Iranian ports via the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) says on the social media platform X that “CENTCOM forces have redirected 88 commercial vessels, and disabled 4 to ensure total compliance,” as part of ongoing maritime enforcement operations.
The measures come amid heightened regional tensions following military escalation between the United States, Israel, and Iran earlier this year, which has contributed to continued instability in the Gulf region, according to reports.
A ceasefire that was introduced in early April through mediation efforts in Pakistan temporarily reduced hostilities, but negotiations reportedly failed to produce a long-term agreement, leaving restrictions and maritime tensions in place.
The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route linking the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, remains a major chokepoint for international shipping, with disruptions continuing to raise concerns over global energy supplies.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) says on the social media platform X that “CENTCOM forces have redirected 88 commercial vessels, and disabled 4 to ensure total compliance,” as part of ongoing maritime enforcement operations.
The measures come amid heightened regional tensions following military escalation between the United States, Israel, and Iran earlier this year, which has contributed to continued instability in the Gulf region, according to reports.
A ceasefire that was introduced in early April through mediation efforts in Pakistan temporarily reduced hostilities, but negotiations reportedly failed to produce a long-term agreement, leaving restrictions and maritime tensions in place.
The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route linking the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, remains a major chokepoint for international shipping, with disruptions continuing to raise concerns over global energy supplies.
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