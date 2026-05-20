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Explosion Near Damascus Defense Ministry Kills Soldier, Injures Others
(MENAFN) A Syrian soldier is killed and several others are injured Tuesday after an explosion near a Defense Ministry building in Damascus, according to reports citing a news agency.
The media and communications department at the Syrian Defense Ministry says an army unit first detects an explosive device planted near one of its buildings in the Bab Sharqi area of the capital, according to reports.
Authorities say forces move in to secure and dismantle the device, but a car bomb later detonates in the same area, resulting in casualties among military personnel.
Damascus ambulance and emergency services director Najib al-Naasan says the explosion leaves one person dead and 12 others injured, according to local media.
No group claims responsibility for the attack.
The incident occurs as Syria’s new administration continues efforts to tighten security across the country following major political changes in late 2024.
According to reports, former president Bashar al-Assad is removed from power and flees to Russia, ending decades of rule by the Baath Party. A transitional government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa takes office in early 2025.
The media and communications department at the Syrian Defense Ministry says an army unit first detects an explosive device planted near one of its buildings in the Bab Sharqi area of the capital, according to reports.
Authorities say forces move in to secure and dismantle the device, but a car bomb later detonates in the same area, resulting in casualties among military personnel.
Damascus ambulance and emergency services director Najib al-Naasan says the explosion leaves one person dead and 12 others injured, according to local media.
No group claims responsibility for the attack.
The incident occurs as Syria’s new administration continues efforts to tighten security across the country following major political changes in late 2024.
According to reports, former president Bashar al-Assad is removed from power and flees to Russia, ending decades of rule by the Baath Party. A transitional government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa takes office in early 2025.
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