403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Drone Strike from Lebanon Injures Two in Northern Israel
(MENAFN) Two people are injured in northern Israel on Tuesday after a drone launched from Lebanon strikes a vehicle, according to Israeli media reports.
A public broadcaster reports that the incident occurs in the Misgav area near the border with Lebanon, where the vehicle is hit by the incoming drone.
According to reports citing the Israeli military, the drone is believed to be launched by Hezbollah and crosses into Israeli territory before impact, though the army does not immediately provide full details on casualties or damage.
The Times of Israel reports that the drone is attributed to Hezbollah, amid ongoing cross-border tensions.
On Monday, Hezbollah says it carries out multiple drone and missile attacks targeting Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, describing the actions as a response to what it calls Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement.
Reports note that drone attacks have become an increasing security concern for Israel in recent months, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously describing them as a significant threat requiring new military responses.
According to reports, Israel continues to be accused of violating a US-mediated ceasefire that was first announced in April and later extended into July.
A public broadcaster reports that the incident occurs in the Misgav area near the border with Lebanon, where the vehicle is hit by the incoming drone.
According to reports citing the Israeli military, the drone is believed to be launched by Hezbollah and crosses into Israeli territory before impact, though the army does not immediately provide full details on casualties or damage.
The Times of Israel reports that the drone is attributed to Hezbollah, amid ongoing cross-border tensions.
On Monday, Hezbollah says it carries out multiple drone and missile attacks targeting Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, describing the actions as a response to what it calls Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement.
Reports note that drone attacks have become an increasing security concern for Israel in recent months, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously describing them as a significant threat requiring new military responses.
According to reports, Israel continues to be accused of violating a US-mediated ceasefire that was first announced in April and later extended into July.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment