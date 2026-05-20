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S. Lebanon Hospital Continues Operating Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) Jabal Amel Hospital in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre continues to operate under intense pressure as Israeli strikes persist in the area, receiving wounded patients daily despite damage to its facilities and repeated impacts near the site.
As one of the largest medical centers in southern Lebanon, the hospital treats a high number of casualties each day, with medical staff working long hours in increasingly difficult conditions.
Doctors and nurses move through overcrowded corridors while coping with exhaustion and mounting pressure as the bombardment continues, according to reports.
Medical teams also face growing risks during rescue operations, including reported attacks on ambulance crews while attempting to evacuate the wounded.
The hospital environment is described as overwhelmed, with the smell of smoke and medical supplies filling the building, while the sounds of sirens and explosions have become part of daily life amid ongoing escalation in the region.
Despite the damage, emergency departments remain operational at full capacity as staff continue to receive a steady flow of casualties from surrounding towns affected by heavy strikes.
As one of the largest medical centers in southern Lebanon, the hospital treats a high number of casualties each day, with medical staff working long hours in increasingly difficult conditions.
Doctors and nurses move through overcrowded corridors while coping with exhaustion and mounting pressure as the bombardment continues, according to reports.
Medical teams also face growing risks during rescue operations, including reported attacks on ambulance crews while attempting to evacuate the wounded.
The hospital environment is described as overwhelmed, with the smell of smoke and medical supplies filling the building, while the sounds of sirens and explosions have become part of daily life amid ongoing escalation in the region.
Despite the damage, emergency departments remain operational at full capacity as staff continue to receive a steady flow of casualties from surrounding towns affected by heavy strikes.
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