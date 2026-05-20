403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy Faces Severe Prison Overcrowding
(MENAFN) Italy’s prison system is experiencing severe overcrowding, with the inmate population reaching 64,436 and pushing the occupancy rate to 139.1%, according to a report released Tuesday by the rights group Antigone.
The report states that as of April 30, 2026, Italian prisons hold 64,436 inmates compared to a regulatory capacity of 51,265, which drops to 46,318 actual available places when adjusted, according to figures cited by the organization.
It adds that 73 detention facilities are operating at occupancy levels of at least 150%, while eight prisons exceed 200% capacity, highlighting widespread strain across the system.
Antigone links worsening conditions partly to recent policies introduced by Italy’s prison administration, arguing that tighter restrictions on movement and activities inside prisons are increasing internal tensions.
The report also notes a rise in violence, with assaults against prison staff increasing by 12.4% to 2,423 cases, while incidents between inmates rise by 73%, climbing from 3,356 in 2021 to 5,812 in 2025.
The report states that as of April 30, 2026, Italian prisons hold 64,436 inmates compared to a regulatory capacity of 51,265, which drops to 46,318 actual available places when adjusted, according to figures cited by the organization.
It adds that 73 detention facilities are operating at occupancy levels of at least 150%, while eight prisons exceed 200% capacity, highlighting widespread strain across the system.
Antigone links worsening conditions partly to recent policies introduced by Italy’s prison administration, arguing that tighter restrictions on movement and activities inside prisons are increasing internal tensions.
The report also notes a rise in violence, with assaults against prison staff increasing by 12.4% to 2,423 cases, while incidents between inmates rise by 73%, climbing from 3,356 in 2021 to 5,812 in 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment