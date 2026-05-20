UN Calls For Resumption Of Negotiations Between Russia And Ukraine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York, USA: The United Nations (UN) called for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russia to resume to prevent further escalation, stressing that dialogue is the only path to achieving peace, and reaffirming its condemnation of all attacks against civilians.

This was delivered in a speech to the Security Council by Director of the Europe and Central Asia Division at the UN Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, Kayoko Gotoh.

Gotoh reaffirmed the United Nations' condemnation of all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur, emphasizing that such attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law and must cease immediately.

With a year having passed since direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were held, Gotoh stressed the need to resume them without delay to prevent further escalation and to make progress toward an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire.

She concluded her speech affirming that the UN remains ready to support all serious efforts to achieve this goal. "Dialogue grounded in genuine political will and adherence to the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions is the only way to achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace," she said.

The Security Council also heard a briefing from Director of Operations and Advocacy at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Edem Wosornu, who noted that aid workers in Ukraine were subjected to repeated attacks last week.

She stressed the need to protect humanitarian workers, stating that direct attacks against them are prohibited and may amount to war crimes, and called on all parties to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

OCHA is ready to work with the parties on measures to support safe voluntary evacuations and to ensure safe and regular humanitarian access to frontline communities, the UN official affirmed.