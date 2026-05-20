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U.S. Grapples with Wildfires, Floods, Record Heat
(MENAFN) A convergence of dangerous weather systems is battering the United States simultaneously, leaving tens of millions of Americans in the crosshairs of wildfires, violent storms, flash floods, and a historic heatwave, media reported Tuesday.
In Southern California, firefighters continued their desperate battle Tuesday against multiple active blazes, with evacuation orders and warnings remaining in force near Burro Peak and throughout the Simi Valley region.
The rapidly spreading Sandy Fire, which ignited Monday morning in Simi Valley, had scorched nearly 1,400 acres by Tuesday with containment standing at a critical 5 percent, fire authorities said. The inferno triggered evacuation orders Monday for more than 10,000 homes, with crews still struggling to establish a defensive perimeter around the blaze.
Hundreds of miles to the east, Missouri and Illinois bore the brunt of a powerful storm system Tuesday, as widespread thunderstorms and torrential rainfall triggered flash flooding across multiple communities. The threat extends far beyond the immediate storm zone, with more than 53 million people stretching from southwestern Texas to northern Vermont currently facing severe storm warnings.
Compounding the crisis, a record-shattering heatwave has descended on the Northeast and New England, placing 32 million residents under active heat advisories. Major population centers including Philadelphia, Boston, and New York City are all affected — with meteorologists noting that this marks only the second time in recorded history that a heat advisory has been issued for New York City during the month of May.
In Southern California, firefighters continued their desperate battle Tuesday against multiple active blazes, with evacuation orders and warnings remaining in force near Burro Peak and throughout the Simi Valley region.
The rapidly spreading Sandy Fire, which ignited Monday morning in Simi Valley, had scorched nearly 1,400 acres by Tuesday with containment standing at a critical 5 percent, fire authorities said. The inferno triggered evacuation orders Monday for more than 10,000 homes, with crews still struggling to establish a defensive perimeter around the blaze.
Hundreds of miles to the east, Missouri and Illinois bore the brunt of a powerful storm system Tuesday, as widespread thunderstorms and torrential rainfall triggered flash flooding across multiple communities. The threat extends far beyond the immediate storm zone, with more than 53 million people stretching from southwestern Texas to northern Vermont currently facing severe storm warnings.
Compounding the crisis, a record-shattering heatwave has descended on the Northeast and New England, placing 32 million residents under active heat advisories. Major population centers including Philadelphia, Boston, and New York City are all affected — with meteorologists noting that this marks only the second time in recorded history that a heat advisory has been issued for New York City during the month of May.
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