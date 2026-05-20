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Civilian Deaths Was Reported in Russia, Ukraine After Overnight Air Raids
(MENAFN) Both Russia and Ukraine report civilian deaths and injuries following overnight air raids, according to reports on Tuesday.
In Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, the regional military administration says two people are killed and 12 others are injured in a Russian airstrike. In the Chernihiv region, officials report two more people are killed and 17 injured in the city of Priluki.
On the Russian side, Kursk region governor Aleksandr Khinshtein says on Telegram that one person is killed and two others are injured in a Ukrainian drone attack.
Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom says Kyiv launches what it describes as one of the “most serious” attacks on the city of Enerhodar, near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian control since 2022.
In the Yaroslavl region, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev says a Ukrainian drone strikes an industrial facility, adding that most drones are intercepted but one hits its target, causing a fire that emergency services are working to extinguish.
Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry reports that 315 Ukrainian drones are shot down across multiple regions overnight. It also claims Russian forces capture the settlement of Volokhivka in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
In Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, the regional military administration says two people are killed and 12 others are injured in a Russian airstrike. In the Chernihiv region, officials report two more people are killed and 17 injured in the city of Priluki.
On the Russian side, Kursk region governor Aleksandr Khinshtein says on Telegram that one person is killed and two others are injured in a Ukrainian drone attack.
Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom says Kyiv launches what it describes as one of the “most serious” attacks on the city of Enerhodar, near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian control since 2022.
In the Yaroslavl region, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev says a Ukrainian drone strikes an industrial facility, adding that most drones are intercepted but one hits its target, causing a fire that emergency services are working to extinguish.
Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry reports that 315 Ukrainian drones are shot down across multiple regions overnight. It also claims Russian forces capture the settlement of Volokhivka in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
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