Digi Launches New Serial Device Servers For Industrial Automation Networks

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Digi International, a provider of IoT connectivity products and secure connectivity solutions, has launched Digi Connect EZ 4 TS and Digi Connect EZ 8 TS, next-generation serial device servers designed to help organizations modernize legacy serial infrastructure with enhanced security and centralized management – without requiring enclosure or wiring changes.

The EZ TS family builds on the current Digi Connect EZ platform and provides an efficient transition path for existing ConnectPort TS and PortServer TS deployments, while introducing new capabilities for today's IT and OT requirements.

Addressing the serial connectivity gap

Serial connectivity remains essential across industrial automation, robotics, retail POS, kiosks and embedded systems. However, many deployments lack the security and remote access capabilities required in modern environments.

Digi Connect EZ TS enables organizations to securely connect and manage legacy serial devices over IP – without replacing existing equipment.

“Digi Connect EZ TS delivers a secure and practical way to modernize serial connectivity while preserving existing infrastructure,” said Jon Borscheid, senior director of product management at Digi International.

Efficient transition upgrade for Digi ConnectPort TS and PortServer TS environments 4- and 8-port models with software-selectable RS-232/422/485 Digi TrustFence security with encryption, authentication and VPN support Centralized management via Digi Remote Manager or On-Prem Manager Slim, panel-friendly design for easy cabinet integration Fast setup with Digi Navigator and Python support for edge automation 1-year Digi LifeCycle Assurance (24/7 technical support and centralized management)

Secure modernization of legacy serial infrastructure Remote monitoring, troubleshooting and firmware updates Compliance with enterprise security standards (TLS, FIPS, VPN, RADIUS, TACACS+) Excellent for industrial, energy, manufacturing and enterprise environments

Key featuresWhat it enablesFlexible management

SOC 2 Type validated Digi Remote Manager provides secure cloud-based deployment and monitoring with 99.9+ percent uptime and broad compliance support. Digi On-Prem Manager offers the same capabilities for air-gapped environments.

Availability

Digi Connect EZ 4 TS (EZ04-TS00-GLB) and Digi Connect EZ 8 TS (EZ08-TS00-GLB) are available for order now with included LifeCycle Assurance. Learn more at