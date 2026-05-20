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U.S. Ebola Patient to Receive Treatment at Berlin's Charite Hospital
(MENAFN) A U.S. national infected with the Ebola virus amid an active outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is being transferred to Germany for specialized medical care, a German public broadcaster reported Tuesday.
The patient is set to receive treatment at Berlin's renowned Charité hospital, following a formal request by the United States. Officials cited Germany's advanced medical infrastructure and its comparatively shorter transport distance from the outbreak zone as the primary factors driving the decision.
German authorities moved swiftly to reassure the public, stating that the transfer poses no risk to the broader population.
Six individuals classified as high-risk contacts of the infected patient will also be flown to Germany, where they will be placed under medical observation, according to the broadcaster’s report.
German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Reem Alabali Radovan sounded the alarm over the wider crisis, characterizing the ongoing outbreak across Africa as "extremely serious." She announced that Germany intends to dispatch 500 protective suits to the region as early as next week.
Alabali Radovan further signaled that Berlin stands prepared to scale up its humanitarian response, including the rollout of specialized training programs designed to equip local personnel with the skills needed to safely manage suspected Ebola cases.
The patient is set to receive treatment at Berlin's renowned Charité hospital, following a formal request by the United States. Officials cited Germany's advanced medical infrastructure and its comparatively shorter transport distance from the outbreak zone as the primary factors driving the decision.
German authorities moved swiftly to reassure the public, stating that the transfer poses no risk to the broader population.
Six individuals classified as high-risk contacts of the infected patient will also be flown to Germany, where they will be placed under medical observation, according to the broadcaster’s report.
German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Reem Alabali Radovan sounded the alarm over the wider crisis, characterizing the ongoing outbreak across Africa as "extremely serious." She announced that Germany intends to dispatch 500 protective suits to the region as early as next week.
Alabali Radovan further signaled that Berlin stands prepared to scale up its humanitarian response, including the rollout of specialized training programs designed to equip local personnel with the skills needed to safely manage suspected Ebola cases.
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