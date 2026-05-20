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Vance Signals Progress Toward Peace Deal with Iran
(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President JD Vance declared Tuesday that diplomatic efforts to broker a nuclear agreement with Iran are advancing, while issuing a stark warning that Washington stands ready to return to military force should negotiations break down.
Speaking at a White House press briefing, Vance projected cautious optimism over the ongoing dialogue. "We think that we've made a lot of progress. We think the Iranians want to make a deal," he said, while reaffirming that preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains Washington's non-negotiable red line.
"We are not going to have a deal that allows the Iranians to have a nuclear weapon," Vance said.
The vice president made clear that military options remain firmly on the table should diplomacy falter. "There's an option B, and the option B is that we could restart the military campaign to continue to prosecute the case, to continue to try to achieve America's objectives," Vance said. "That's not what the president wants. And I don't think it's what the Iranians want either."
When pressed on whether Russia could assume custody of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium as part of any arrangement, Vance was unequivocal: "That is not currently the plan of the United States government. The Iranians have not raised it."
Vance further cautioned that Tehran's negotiating stance remains opaque, describing the country's leadership as fractured and its position difficult to pin down.
The remarks followed a Tuesday statement by President Donald Trump, who revealed that several Gulf allies had informed him of headway in Pakistan-brokered peace negotiations — prompting him to grant a "limited period of time" — two or three days — for talks to proceed.
The diplomatic window comes just one day after Trump disclosed Monday that he had directed the Pentagon to stand down from airstrikes against Iran that had been scheduled for Tuesday.
Speaking at a White House press briefing, Vance projected cautious optimism over the ongoing dialogue. "We think that we've made a lot of progress. We think the Iranians want to make a deal," he said, while reaffirming that preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains Washington's non-negotiable red line.
"We are not going to have a deal that allows the Iranians to have a nuclear weapon," Vance said.
The vice president made clear that military options remain firmly on the table should diplomacy falter. "There's an option B, and the option B is that we could restart the military campaign to continue to prosecute the case, to continue to try to achieve America's objectives," Vance said. "That's not what the president wants. And I don't think it's what the Iranians want either."
When pressed on whether Russia could assume custody of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium as part of any arrangement, Vance was unequivocal: "That is not currently the plan of the United States government. The Iranians have not raised it."
Vance further cautioned that Tehran's negotiating stance remains opaque, describing the country's leadership as fractured and its position difficult to pin down.
The remarks followed a Tuesday statement by President Donald Trump, who revealed that several Gulf allies had informed him of headway in Pakistan-brokered peace negotiations — prompting him to grant a "limited period of time" — two or three days — for talks to proceed.
The diplomatic window comes just one day after Trump disclosed Monday that he had directed the Pentagon to stand down from airstrikes against Iran that had been scheduled for Tuesday.
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